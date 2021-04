BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A toddler managed to get a hold of a gun and shoot himself Wednesday morning, according to police.

The 3-year-old is in serious but stable condition following the shooting that took place just after 7:30 a.m. at an apartment on Marsha Street, near Stockdale Highway and New Stine Road, police said.

Brittany Fox, a plumber who was working at the apartment complex on Wednesday, was packing up her tools in the courtyard area when the boys' father came rushing down the stairs with the wounded toddler in his arms.