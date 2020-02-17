Alienstock returning to Nevada this fall

A mans holds an inflatable alien at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the gate inspired by the “Storm Area 51” internet hoax. (AP Photo/John Locher)

RACHEL, Nev. (KGET) — Alienstock will be returning to Nevada later this fall.

The event, which was held for the first time last year, is scheduled to return Sept. 10-12, according to The Little A’Le’Inn website. The motel organized the first Alienstock last year after the Facebook event “Storm Area 51 – They Can’t Stop All of Us” went viral. The event encouraged people to go to the military site and “see them aliens,” and millions of people responded with interest.

The website doesn’t include any additional information about this year’s event or when tickets will be available.