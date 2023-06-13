LAKE ISABELLA, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Public Health is urging individuals to exercise caution and observe signage related to active algal blooms when visiting certain areas within Lake Isabella.

According to a statement sent out on June 13, Public Health obtained water samples with the presence of potentially harmful blue-green algae—cyanotoxin—from 16 different locations in Lake Isabella.

Test results indicated a cautionary level of harm, the lowest of three advisory levels.

According to Public Health, cyanobacteria are most likely to affect dogs and children. Exposure to cyanobacteria and associated toxins can cause eye irritation, skin rash, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold or flu-like symptoms. You should seek medical treatment immediately if you or a loved one are experiencing these symptoms after contact with algae.

Signs have been posted advising people to exercise caution and avoid algae and scum, according to Public Health.

Public Health is continuing to monitor the situation. For more information and updates regarding potentially harmful blue-green algae in Lake Isabella, visit the Kern County Public Health Website.