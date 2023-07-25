ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin has officially chosen a permanent police chief after a controversial 10-month-long search.

Council members ratified a contract for Alex Ghazalpour at Tuesday night’s Arvin City Council meeting after Ghazalpour was named permanent police chief two weeks ago, being chosen out of three finalists.

“It’s very humbling to be able to take over and fill in as full-time chief,” Ghazalpour told 17 News. “It is not something that is easy to do. I’m humbled by the support of not only council city staff, but the members of the community too.”

Ghazalpour has over a decade of prior experience with the Arvin Police Department, and was even named interim chief on Sept. 28, 2022.

“I’ve been a part of this organization for 12 plus years, and I never envisioned stepping into a role that I am in right now, and progressing and coming up to become Chief of Police for this organization,” Ghazalpour told 17 News.

Ghazalpour said he already has some goals in mind for his post that focus on the community of Arvin.

“I do have some long-term goals here, such as building a chief’s advisory council that is comprised of those community members where we meet on a monthly basis,” Ghazalpour told 17 News. “I want to know, and I want to get it directly from them.”

Ghazalpour said he wants the organization to focus on compassion with the community of Arvin, and even said he will put APD “toe-to-toe with any organization in the nation when it comes to compassion.”

“I understand the trials and tribulations that some of the residents will go through here too, and some of the stumbling blocks that they may have. It’s that compassion and passion that I want to keep pushing forward through the officers that we have here,” Ghazalpour told 17 News.

To learn more about APD, visit the City of Arvin website.