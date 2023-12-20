BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Wasco will have a new representative filling the Mayor position for the 2024 year.

In a unanimous decision, Councilmember Alex Garcia has been elected as the Mayor of Wasco by his colleagues. Garcia has served on the Wasco City Council since 2016, leading initiatives to help combat COVID-19 in communities and playing a role in reestablishing the Wasco Police Department.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I’ll be Mayor for the great city of Wasco this upcoming year after a unanimous vote of confidence from my council peers”, said Garcia. “We’ve brought back our police department and continue to invest record amounts into local infrastructure”.