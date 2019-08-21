Aldi to open Delano store in September

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Delano is getting its first Aldi grocery store next month.

The grocery store is built on Woollomes Avenue near Highway 99.

Store management plans to have a ribbon-cutting with a “Golden Ticket” giveaway. The first 100 customers at the store can win gift cards and enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win free Aldi produce for a whole year.

The grand opening takes place Sept. 5 at 8:30 a.m. at the store located at 490 Woollomes Ave.

Aldi says, if you’re looking to work at one of their stores, you can apply its website.

