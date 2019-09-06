Aldi opens its newest store in Delano

Supermarket chain looks to open 2,500 stores in US

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — People in Delano got their first look Thursday at what a new Aldi market has to offer.

The German supermarket chain continues its expansion into the U.S. in Delano with its new spot off Highway 99 on Woollomes Avenue.

One customer was happy to see its prices.

“I like it because everything’s cheap, everything’s close by, you get nice fresh produce and fresh meat,” Angel Olivas said.

A store representative says Aldi is pushing to reach 2,500 stores by the end of this year.

They picked Delano because the store’s location is on a busy highway in a growing market.

City councilmember Grace Vallejo said the new store has products that can draw in business from neighboring towns and cities as well.