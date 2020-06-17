Alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in fatal crash Tuesday on Interstate 5, CHP says

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol says alcohol or drugs appear to be a factor in a deadly crash Tuesday evening on Interstate 5 by the truck scales near the Grapevine.

Officers say a 63-year-old Lynwood man drove a pickup south on I-5 at about 6:30 p.m. when he veered to the right and hit the left side of another pickup. The Lynwood man’s pickup then traveled southwest, hit an asphalt curb and chain-link fence and overturned.

The crash ejected the man from the pickup and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the CHP. His name had not been released by the coroner’s office as of Wednesday morning.

The crash remains under investigation.