Albertsons stores to open early for seniors, vulnerable populations amid coronavirus pandemic

Albertsons announced it will set aside store hours twice a week for seniors, people with compromised immune systems, and pregnant women as people head to stores to stock up on items amid the coronavirus.

Company officials said at a minimum, stores are reserving Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. for people most vulnerable in contracting the new coronavirus.

Albertsons is asking customers to respect the hours and avoid coming to the store during those times for the sake of their neighbors.

Some stores may be operating under different hours so call ahead or visit their website.

On Tuesday, Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh also urged residents to avoid panic and to not hoard items from local grocery stores. There are no food shortages and shelves will be restocked she said.