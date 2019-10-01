Albertsons LLC, Safeway Inc. and The Vons Companies Inc. agree to $600,000 settlement in alleged violation of alcoholic beverage laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGET) — Albertsons LLC, Safeway Inc. and The Vons Companies Inc. have agreed to pay a $600,000 settlement after an investigation found a game promotion violated the state’s alcoholic beverage laws, authorities said.

The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control said a 2018 Monopoly Promotion by the Albertsons company at its Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pac N Save and Pavilions stores advertised certain beer brands by MillerCoors as part of the game.

Customers received additional chances to win prizes if they purchased certain MillerCoors products, according to ABC. State law prohibits giving away premiums, gifts or free goods in connection with the sale or marketing of alcoholic beverages.

ABC filed disciplinary actions against 599 stores statewide in connection with the promotion.

“This particular violation gave these retailers a competitive advantage by offering consumers a gift or premium for purchasing alcoholic beverage products,” ABC Director Jacob Appelsmith said in a release.

Under the settlement, $300,000 must be paid in 30 days. The remaining $300,000 is stayed on the condition none of the companies engage in similar misconduct during the next two years.