Alaska quake hits close to home for 17's Kevin Charette

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked Alaska early Friday morning causing widespread damage.

The quake hit about eight miles north of Anchorage.

Video posted to social media showed students taking shelter under desks and grocery store items knocked off shelves.

The Anchorage Police Department says there was major infrastructure damage and many homes and buildings were damaged.

The quake also hit close to home for 17's Kevin Charette. His mother, Lori, lives in Anchorage and he was able to speak to her about what it was like.

"I just held on. We just held onto the truck and it just wouldn't stop it just kept rolling and rolling," she said. "You could see the ground rolling, the truck rolling. I would say this one was the worst one since the big one in '63."

Lori also posted a message to our 17 News Facebook page saying she is OK.

Letting everyone know that we are ok..It was a 7.0 with 5.8 aftershock and more. It seemed to last forever. There is a lot of road damage and other damage. We went outside as this one wasn't safe to ride out in the house. The road was rolling up and down. Kev...thanks for the concern for your old mother!!! - Lori Charette

There were no reported injuries from the quake.