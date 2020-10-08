AIS Cancer Center hosting drive-in movie next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The AIS Cancer Center is hosting a drive-in movie on Thursday, Oct. 15, where women can also schedule a mammogram or free breast screening.

The animated film “Sing” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. in the center’s parking lot at 2620 Chester Ave., according to an Adventist Health Bakersfield release. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing, and children must have an adult supervising them while breast screenings or mammograms take place.

To schedule a mammogram and reserve a spot for the movie, call 661-633-5000.