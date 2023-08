BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Air Force pilots captured video of a rare weather phenomenon near Tampa, Florida.

Although it looks like a ton of lightning strikes at once, the phenomenon known as “Saint Elmo’s Fire” is not lightning at all.

Saint Elmo’s Fire is a weather phenomenon in which luminous plasma is created in an atmospheric electric field, sending charged particles to shoot into the air. The event was caused by Tropical Storm Idalia.

