Bakersfield still ranks among most polluted cities in nation, despite some improvements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield still ranks among the most polluted cities in the nation, according to the American Lung Association’s new State of the Air report.

The report covers data from 2017 to 2019 and grades cities based on the number of high ozone days as well as annual and 24-hour particle pollution, microscopic bits of dirt that are suspended in the air. This kind of pollution can come from wildfires, wood-burning stoves, engines and more.

The Bakersfield metropolitan area was ranked first for annual particle pollution out of 204 other metro areas, according to the report. It ranked second for high-ozone days and third in 24-hour particle pollution.

While the Bakersfield area was ranked among the highest in the nation in these categories, the county has been making some improvements. According to the report, short-term and annual participle pollution has been trending down since 2013. The current levels are the lowest they’ve been since 2010.

Ozone pollution, on the other hand, has stayed mostly steady since 2013, the data shows.

Seven other California cities are also listed among the most polluted cities in the country, including the Fresno and Visalia areas.

To see the full report, click here.