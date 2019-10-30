Air quality warning issued for Central Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California fires raging up and down the state have unleashed another danger in our community: Bad Air Quality.

An air quality warning was issued Monday for the central valley until Thursday night, but experts say we shouldn’t expect it to go away until major fires are extinguished.

“We are anticipating that we’ll see additional air impacts today [tuesday] through tonight and we’re forecasting that there will be winds this evening, there will be additional dust and smoke so there will be a combination of both smoke and dust,” said Maricela Velasquez, senior communications representative with Valley Air Pollution District.

The combination of the two creates dangerous breathing conditions

“It can cause coughing, short of breath, especially if someone has underlying drug problems, it can be a lot worse,” said Dr. Amy Mehta, pulmonary physician.

The air pollution district also issued a health caution due to the Kincade Fire.

The Kincade Fire is California’s biggest fire of the year so far, burning more than 75,000 acres. Officials say they expect it to burn until at least November 7, which means we can expect the bad air to linger

“Basically that health caution is in place until those fires are extinguished,” said Velasquez.

Experts have a few recommendations for your health.

“Try to stay indoors more, if you have to go outside make sure that you sit down and rest when you’re feeling any of these symptoms,” said Mehta. “If you feel that it’s getting worse then you need to call your doctor and go see them.”

Dr. Amy Mehta says in the last couple of days her office has seen a lot more people for trouble breathing related to the air quality.