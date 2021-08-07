Air quality alert issued due to smoke from Northern California fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple Central Valley counties due to smoke from ongoing fires in Northern California.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the health caution Saturday and says it will last until the fires are extinguished or no its effects are no longer felt in the valley. The district said changing weather patterns prompted the alert Saturday.

The @ValleyAir has issued an Air Quality Alert valid until 5 PM Monday, August 9th for Merced County, Madera County, Fresno County, Kings County, Tulare County, Stanislaus County, San Joaquin County, and the San Joaquin Valley portion of Kern County due to smoke impacts. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/TjLBN8cTuZ — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 7, 2021

Residents are advised to remain indoors if possible. Exposure to to particulate matter could trigger respiratory problems like asthma, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the the risk of heart attack and stroke, officials say.

The largest fire, the Dixie Fire, has burned in Butte and Plumas counties over the last 24 days and has burned over 446,000 acres, CAL Fire says. It is the third largest wildfire in state history.

The latest surface smoke projection from the High-Resolution Rapid Refresh computer model indicates that the heaviest smoke from #wildfires in Northern California will become confined to the Sierra Nevada foothills and Kern County overnight into Sunday morning. #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/waUz9fpMJ5 — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) August 8, 2021

The National Weather Service in Hanford says the heaviest of the smoke impacts will be felt overnight into Sunday morning.