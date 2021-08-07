Air quality alert issued due to smoke from Northern California fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple Central Valley counties due to smoke from ongoing fires in Northern California.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the health caution Saturday and says it will last until the fires are extinguished or no its effects are no longer felt in the valley. The district said changing weather patterns prompted the alert Saturday.
San Joaquin Valley air quality officials issued an air quality alert through 5 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. The alert is for Merced, Madera, Fresno, Kings, Tulare, Stanislaus, San Joaquin and the San Joaquin Valley portions of Kern County.
Residents are advised to remain indoors if possible. Exposure to to particulate matter could trigger respiratory problems like asthma, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the the risk of heart attack and stroke, officials say.
The largest fire, the Dixie Fire, has burned in Butte and Plumas counties over the last 24 days and has burned over 446,000 acres, CAL Fire says. It is the third largest wildfire in state history.
The National Weather Service in Hanford says the heaviest of the smoke impacts will be felt overnight into Sunday morning.