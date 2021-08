BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The French Fire is contributing to smoky conditions Thursday in the valley.

Combind with larger wildfires in Northern California, the skies continue to be filled with particulate matter, triggering a public health alert.

The Valley Air Pollution Control District issued the warning Monday, saying it will be in place until the smoke clears.

People especially those with respiratory conditions are urged to stay indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter emissions.