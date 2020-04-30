Air pollution officials issue cautionary statement over potential gusty, dusty conditions

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gusty winds and the potential for dust being blown throughout the Central Valley have prompted the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District to issue a health cautionary statement to several counties — including the valley portion of Kern.

The statement applies to potential conditions that could begin Thursday afternoon and last through Saturday morning. Windy conditions could cause blowing dust in dry soils, officials said, creating unhealthy concentrations of particulate matter that can cause serious health problems, aggravate lung disease, trigger asthma attacks and bronchitis, and increase risk of respiratory infections.

“Where conditions warrant, people with heart or lung disease should follow their doctors’ advice for dealing with episodes of particulate exposure,” officials said. “Additionally, older adults and children should avoid prolonged exposure or heavy exertion, depending on their local conditions.”