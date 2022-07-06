BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Wildfire season has arrived and residents should prepare for potential poor air quality by changing air filters and designating a room to stay when smoke impacts become severe, say San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District officials.

Wildfire smoke contains particulates that can trigger asthma attacks and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke, officials said in a release. They recommend those experiencing poor air quality move indoors to an air-conditioned room with windows closed.

Information on wildfires affecting the valley can be found here.