Air District urges residents to avoid lighting fireworks this Independence Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Although many communities have had to cancel July 4 celebrations due to COVID-19, Air District officials are still asking Valley residents to resist the urge to light personal fireworks this Independence Day.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said that instead of fireworks, it recommends that residents seek out other methods of celebrating and showing their patriotism this weekend.

“We ask that residents are considerate to the health and well-being of the Valley’s most vulnerable individuals, especially during this unprecedented health crisis,” said Samir Sheikh, the Valley Air District’s executive director/air pollution control officer.

The Air District said fireworks emit high levels of particulate matter — including soot, ash and metals — which can cause serious health effects. Individuals most at-risk are small children, the elderly and people with existing respiratory conditions.

This matter often spikes in concentration during the Fourth of July holiday, often four or five times the health-based federal standard, according to the Air District. Fine particulate matter can invade the bloodstream, get deep into the lungs and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.