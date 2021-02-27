Air district issues health warning through tonight due to strong winds, blowing dust

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Strong winds and blowing dust are expected to hit Kern County this weekend.

The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District is warning that the Valley portion of Kern County may be impacted through Saturday evening. Other counties may also experience strong winds and dust, including Fresno and Kings counties.

The air district said windy conditions may results in high concentrations of particulate matter and that they are issuing a health caution for residents in impacted areas to protect themselves from exposure to wind-blown dust.