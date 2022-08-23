BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aha! Airlines, which offered nonstop flights from Bakersfield to Reno-Tahoe International Airport and last year expanded to include more West Coast cities, has ceased operations as parent company ExpressJet files for bankruptcy.

Aha! Airlines is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines and is based in the Reno-Lake Tahoe region.

The Aha! website says, “We regret that a combination of market and economic conditions lead us to take this action.”

The company says it’s unable to help with alternative travel arrangements and provides advice on how to obtain refunds.

The airline is no longer listed on the Meadows Field website.