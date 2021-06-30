Agustin Ortiz, owner of Los Molcajetes restaurant, dies at 51

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After nearly two decades of serving Guadalajara-style Mexican cuisine in Bakersfield, beloved owner of Los Molcajetes restaurant Agustin Ortiz passed away last week at the age of 51.

Ortiz’s family says he was born in Guadalajara in 1969, moving to the United States with just a love for food and a dream. Relatives say he opened Los Molcajetes in 2000, aspiring to create a restaurant families and friends could unite and feel at home.

While the restaurant hosted notable guests, he was well-known for funding charities and giving meals to the homeless.

“My uncle lived the American dream. Being born and raised in Guadalajara, Jalisco, where food wasn’t always promised, to now owning a successful business,” said his niece, Cassandra Buford. “This restaurant was built on the value of family and friends. Everyone, every customer here, always felt like home.”

Ortiz’s family says his impact and legacy will never be forgotten.