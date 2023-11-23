BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Earlier this month, a Superior Court judge granted a preliminary injunction in a lawsuit filed by citizen water advocacy groups against the City of Bakersfield and its water usage.

As part of his ruling, Judge Gregory Pulskamp said 40% of the river’s flow must always remain in the river for fish.

That doesn’t sit well with a group of agricultural water districts.

On Tuesday, the Kern County Water Agency, North Kern Water Storage District and Kern Delta Water District, among others, filed a motion to stay and motion for reconsideration of Pulskamp’s ruling.

A hearing is scheduled Dec. 21.

A number of declarations were filed in court arguing for the motions, including one by Tim Ashlock, engineer-manager of the Buena Vista Water Storage District.

He wrote implementation of the preliminary injunction effectively gives the city of Bakersfield “a new first-priority right,” allowing it “to fundamentally change their water right and jump in front of other Kern River right holders, including Buena Vista.”

Ashlock added, “This will reduce water available for carry over from one year to the next, making

water management less effective and drought consequences more significant in dry years.”

Kern County Water Agency’s Lauren Bauer, its water resources manager, said in a declaration the preliminary injunction orders don’t take into account criteria for different fish species, or the “highly variable nature of river systems.

Bauer wrote, “The Kern River supply varies wildly from year to year, which makes a set flow of 40 percent particularly inappropriate. In certain high flow times, there would be no need to leave anywhere near 40 percent of flows in the river.”

As previously reported by 17 News’ Jenny Huh, the injunction stems from a lawsuit, led by local citizen advocacy group Bring Back the Kern, that’s attempting to regulate the city’s water usage to protect river wildlife.