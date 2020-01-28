Agreement between tribe, City of Ridgecrest sets path for new casino, hotel development

RIDGECREST, Calif. (KGET) — A casino and hotel could soon be coming to Ridgecrest as the city and the Timbisha Shoshone tribe announced a resolution of all disputes between the tribe and the city.

In the claim the tribe alleged the city was obligated to sell property in the 1400 block of China Lake Boulevard as part of the terms of a municipal services agreement the tribe has with the city.

To resolve the claims, the city agreed last week to sell the property for $5.5 million in exchange for a two-part construction project on the property.

Phase 1 of the project will include the construction of a casino; Phase 2 is the construction of a hotel and related amenities.

According to a statement from the city, the settlement guarantees Ridgecrest $13 million in mitigation revenue.