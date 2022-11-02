BAKERSFIELD, Calif. Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield has entered into an agreement with Bakersfield College that will allow welding students to gain hands-on technical experience in design, fabrication and installation.

The city says it has an ongoing need for custom iron fencing and enclosures at city-owned facilities.

BC students will design and build custom iron fencing and enclosures at a lower cost for the city in exchange for course credit.

The city will provide all iron materials and will be required to donate to the BC Foundation’s welding department. Students would work under the guidance of BC staff and instructors.