Against a backdrop of COVID-19 dread, optimism at Economic Summit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Everywhere we turn, it seems, the story is coronavirus, but you almost wouldn’t know it at Wednesday’s annual Kern County Economic Summit. The energy was positive and the outlook optimistic — for some very good reasons.

There was no ignoring the elephant in the room at the Doubletree Hotel. The viral pandemic that’s picking up speed across the globe added an asterisk to every hopeful pronouncement. But that aside, the mood was encouraging.

Bakersfield is a surge city — a community on the verge of something dynamic. That was my takeaway.

Representatives of the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, coming in four or five years to 52 acres south of Bakersfield; Lightning in a Bottle, a renowned music and arts festival held at Buena Vista Lake, and Bitwise Industries, a digital technology academy and business hub, were the stars of the show.

Their collective message: We’re headed in the right direction.

Sean Caffery, senior vice president of casino and business development for Hard Rock, painted a vivid picture of what we might expect from that thriving company and its 400 room hotel.

“We’re quite thrilled about what this opportunity will bring to Kern County,” Caffery said. “We saw a lot of wonderful economic information today at the summit and we believe this will be a huge benefit to the community. And, as we said, it will create a lot of jobs and create a new opportunity for the Hard Rock brand of entertainment to come to California and Kern County.”

Dede Flemming, whose festival of arts, music and sustainability delivered on its promises last spring, economically speaking, said Kern County can expect more good things at the upcoming Lightning in a Bottle this Memorial Day weekend — which is not, by the way, postponing due to coronavirus concerns, as of now.

“In the beginning there were some bumps in the road but we really did build a lot of good working relationships with everyone in the county,” Flemming said. “… It really took them being at the actual event to see that everything we said was true, that what we were planning for was accurate.

“They were really pleasantly surprised with us as an organization but they were really happy with our audience and our fans and how friendly they are, how spirited they are, and how welcoming they are. Liewise we were welcomed into the county. So it was a pleasant surprise all the way around, which is making (the festival planning) this year a little bit better, and a little bit easier.”

Jake Soberal, whose Bitwise Industries headquarters opens this summer across 18th Street from the Padre Hotel, laid out a game plan — tried and true, based on the Bitwise experience in his native Fresno — that promises to rae salaries, transform standards of living, and invigorate local culture. The key to that plan: local enthusiasm.

“Our aim is systemic change and systemic improvement, whether that’s economically, socially or culturally,” he said. “No company and no individual can do that alone. Bitwise has a model that we think is really exciting… (and) works well but the truth of the matter is, (Bitwise) will not do anything in Bakersfield without the support of this community.

“One of the things that has been so inspiring to us as we’ve dug in in Bakersfield is encountering people who care deeply about this place and are excited to roll up their sleeves and work alongside (each other), whether it’s Bitwise or CSUB or Bakersfield College or any number of really wonderful things going on in this community.”

Bakersfield is famous for its country music heritage, but we’ve got Hard Rock and the electronic dance music of Lightning in a Bottle to cheer for now, too. Along with the next-generation promise of Bitwise, that’s something to look forward to — and invest in.

The Economic Summit featured encouraging presenters an, positive scenarios, but it was all against this worrisome backdrop of COVID-19. And one could sense it. Coronavirus was very much on everyone’s mind, but there was also a sense of “Just for today, let’s not talk about it. This will pass.”