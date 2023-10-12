BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Since Aug. 21, crews have been working at Minter Field Air Museum, bringing life back into the old venue.

The Minter Field Air Museum recently received a fresh coat of paint from Steve Holloway Painting. The crews had to remove six or eight layers of paint that had accumulated over the years. The project, which concludes on Oct. 16, required multiple primer coats along with a sealer.

The crews also filled in cracks on the building, fixed broken boards and even sealed broken windows.

By July of 1942, the Minter Field Air Museum had become the largest training base of its type on the West Coast. The museum is home to many artifacts like military uniforms, radio equipment and hundreds of documents. An OH-6 LOACH helicopter is currently at the museum, undergoing renovations to be ready for museum display.

Recently, the museum received an updated database naming 11,500 cadets staffed at Minter Field.