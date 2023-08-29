BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Need a place for the kids to go after school? The Bakersfield Parks and Recreation Department is providing after school programs.

Bakersfield Parks and Rec said that activities such as art, games and homework help will be available at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park, located at 1000 S Owens St., and Silver Creek Park, located at 7011 Harris Rd. Kids ages two to 18 will also be provided with free meals.

According to Parks and Rec, the programs run every Monday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Parents will need to complete an activity registration form and waiver for children to participate.

For more information, call Martin Luther King Jr. Park at 661-233-9874 or Silver Creek Park at 661-665-8033.