BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is to provide after-school and non-school hour opportunities throughout Kern County, according to the club.

The club said that they work with each community and school to design programs that fit their specific needs.

The program is for children ages 5 to 18, according to the club.

The program is to be provided through three traditional clubs and 64 school-based club sites, according to the club. The 64 school-based club sites include Frazier Park, Lamont, Kernville, McFarland, Lake Isabella and Lebec.

The clubs are currently accepting registrations to attend the program . Registration is in-person for the Lamont Club and online for the Armstrong Youth Center and Stockdale Club.

The club said scholarships are available, call 661-845-4253 for the Lamont Club, 661-325-3730 for Armstrong Youth Center and 661-663-8733 for the Stockdale Club.