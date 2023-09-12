BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The latest Kern County crop report shows Kern County farmers took home 7% less income from crop sales last year — a jarring drop from previous years.

The report shows the financial condition of one of Kern’s most profitable industries. Kern County Agricultural Commissioner Glenn Fankhauser shared with 17 News that the report is a significant change compared to years prior.

“It’s a little unusual, usually we have increases,” said Fankhauser. “It’s just kind of attributable to the economy and just how inflation increases the value of things.”

Fankhauser said some of Kern’s most profitable crops, such as grapes, almonds and pistachios, are taking a hit compared to years prior.

“We had production for pistachios that was down quite a bit significantly in 2022,” said Fankhauser. “Similarly, the value for almonds that the growers were getting — they weren’t able to sell them for the same amount that they were the previous year. (It’s) the same story with grapes. There was a dip in the price that they were getting with grapes that kind of affected the overall crop value.”

Fankhauser anticipates some impacts in production when he presents this year’s report.

“We already know that there is going to be a significant decrease in the production of grapes because of the hurricane, the flooding that was a result of the hurricane and the damage to the crop,” said Fankhauser. “So, there’s many types of crops we’re going to have lower production on.”

However, Fankhauser shared that he remains optimistic.

“Growers are pretty resilient, so my hopes are that we can weather any kind of problems, but obviously, we hope that next year’s crop report is an increase,” said Fankhauser.

For more details on the report, visit Kern Ag’s website.