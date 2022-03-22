BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For Ridgeview High’s Virtual Enterprise class, plane tickets across the country are anything but business as usual.

“The nerves will probably hit me the day before, like on the plane ride,” senior Alexsandra Lochridge said. “Once we get to New York, I’ll be like ‘Wow, this is real.'”

Ten Ridgeview students are headed to Wall Street next month to pitch their simulated businesses to real investors. For a program historically overshadowed by area powerhouses like Bakersfield and Centennial High Schools, history feels good.

“This is the first time Bakersfield ever sends two schools to New York City,” Virtual Enterprise coach Miguel Garcia said. “It’s the first time in California history that one school is sending the number one- and two-ranked schools to New York. It means a lot.”

In his two years at Ridgeview, Garcia has turned around a program that failed to make the state competition for a decade. He gives all the credit to his students.

“People congratulate me on our success,” Garcia said. “But like I always tell them — the kids make it look like I know what I’m doing. I really got the best kids.”

Those kids have built two award-winning virtual businesses this year. There’s Nature’s Canvas…

“Nature’s Canvas is basically a one-stop art supply shop,” senior Mickayla Esparza said. “We sell all-eco-friendly products.”

…and Toys N’ Tails.

“We’re basically a one-stop doggie luxury boutique,” Lochridge said.

Both teams will put their business plans and marketing tactics up against schools from around the country in New York, and understandably, nerves are high.

“It’s been stressful, but it’s also been very rewarding,” senior Ivan Barajas said.

Ask any VE student what the best part of the journey has been, and you’ll get the same answer.

“Being able to do all of this with my friends,” Barajas said.

“The people on my team are genuinely my best friends now,” Esparza said.

Said senior Janae Hutson: “The best part is just being able to go through all of the emotions and build something from the ground up with my best friends.”

The national trade show kicks off in New York April 2. It’s been almost two decades since a team has represented Ridgeview on Wall Street.