BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Buying a home nowadays is complicated and many people looking to buy can’t afford the big deposit to start the process.

Getting a home used to be a simple rite of passage for many Americans. You work, you save and then get your home but now the price has soared so high many within our own community say it’s impossible.

The median price for an existing home in Bakersfield is $380,000. That’s about $10,000 more than it was a month ago.

“It means we have an unstable market,” Gary Crabtree the owner of Affiliated Appraisers said. “Entry-level buyers have been replaced and have been priced completely out of the market.”

Interest rates also are rising. Coming in at about 6.5% to 7%. The reality is most prospective homebuyers without at least $27,000 sitting around won’t be able to afford a home worth around $350,000.

“You can get a nice house for 350,000,” Michael McCracken the owner of MM and Associates said. “Great starter home. You might be looking at a payment of 2,700 or 2,800 depending on your loan. While closing costs might be close to $27,000 after inspection and down payment.”

Some Bakersfield residents say the dream of owning a home is just a fantasy. Even renting is getting expensive.

“It’s a long gone dream,” Ernesto Garcia a Bakersfield resident said. “Financially it’s not even a dream anymore. It’s impossible. Especially if you’re on a fixed income, gone. If you’re lucky you can rent.”

McCracken said if you’re one of these people looking to buy a home but can’t afford these inflating costs then the only thing you can do is wait.

“The biggest thing you can do is save up more money and wait. Everybody wants what their parents have but it took your parents 30 to 40 years to get what they have and our generation wants everything right now,” McCracken said.

Those residents 17 News spoke with say if they ever wanted to buy a home the government would have to lower the inflated rates.