BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday for a new affordable housing development in East Bakersfield.

Pioneer Cottages was developed by Golden Empire Affordable Housing and the Kern County Housing Authority, according to a news release from Golden Empire Affordable Housing Inc.

The Housing Inc. says the development, located on Pioneer Drive near Hill Street, features nine one-story fourplexes containing 36 one-bedroom units.

18 of those units are set aside for the No Place Like Home program, which provides funding for people who are in need of mental health services or are experiencing homelessness, according to the Housing Inc.

