BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The United States Air Force is celebrating it’s 75th birthday for the United States Air Force this year, and to commemorate, the Open House, Air Show, & STEM Expo will be the first open house at Edwards Air Force Base in 13 years taking place this weekend.

This year’s open house theme is “Breaking Tomorrow’s Barriers Today”. The goal of the Aerospace Valley hybrid show is to showcase the technology, careers and celebrate the U.S. Air Force’s rich heritage, according to a news release.

The event will feature a world-class air show headlined by the United States Air Force Thunderbirds flight demonstration team. Additional performers include the U.S. Air Force Wings of Blue parachute team, several NASA aircrafts, 5 world-renowned aerobatic performers, and nearly every aircraft in the modern USAF inventory, the release said.

The open house will include the largest STEM Expo in United States Air Force History, with over 65+ hands-on-displays that aim to inspire the next generation of potential aerospace employees.

The STEM Expo is included at no charge to all attendees and will be open from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. each day.

General admission and parking are free to all.

Gates open at 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The air show will run from 11a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.

For more information please visit their website.