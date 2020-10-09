Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show aircraft will flyover over portions of Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — On Friday, you may be able to hear the powerful roar of jet engines echoing across Kern County as the Aerospace Valley Hybrid Air Show takes off from Edwards Air Force Base. Aircraft will be flying as low as 1,000 feet over some towns and cities in the Golden Empire.

The aircraft will take off at 11 a.m. with a flight window over Bakersfield between 11:20 a.m. and 12:35 p.m. The flight path will also take aircraft over Rosamond, Mojave, Tehachapi and California City.

The air show continues Saturday. Find our more at this website.