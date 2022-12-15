BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield-based Aera Energy is out Thursday with a reality check for California lawmakers and clean energy advocates who are dead set on weaning the state from its reliance on fossil fuels.

The company released a two-minute video that acknowledges the benefits of advancing clean energy technologies to power our homes and our vehicles to fight climate change.

But it also underscores the fact that oil is used to make the vast majority of modern-day consumer products we use every day, and without oil they say, our standard of living would be immeasurably altered.

“You know, the whole premise of the video is life without oil looks very, very different than you think it might be. And I think at the lowest level of discussion, that is what is often overlooked and all of the rhetoric and the propaganda that you see out there how would that impact,” Aera Energy spokesperson Cindy Pollard said.

The video’s narration describes how a typical backyard barbecue could be different without oil.

“Without oil and gas, there’s no chance to hit the skatepark before dinner. Say goodbye to most of your other favorite sports equipment and apparel to no outside kitchenware, no lightweight table and of course with no gas, there is no barbecue at this barbecue,” the narration states.

You can find the video produced by Aera Energy on YouTube.