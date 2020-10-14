Aera Energy wins Best Energy Workplace award for second year in a row

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — ALLY by Pink Petro’s GRIT Awards named Aera Energy as a Best Energy Workplace for the second year in a row on Tuesday.

“Aera is honored to have been given the Best Energy Workplace award and I think it speaks volumes about the dedication our employees have to making Aera a great company to work for now, and in the future,” Aera President and CEO Erik Bartsch said in a news release. “The hallmark of Aera is our presence in our communities and it’s our employees that make us great. We do more than just give — we show up and make a positive difference. Our employees have a level of personal ownership for not just the business but for how we live our values. At the end of the day, we care deeply for the work we do, and the communities where we live, work and make an impact.”

According to Aera, the GRIT Awards and Best Energy Workplaces are designed to honor the best of the best in the energy industry – those who lead by example and show others that anything is possible. GRIT stands for growth, resilience, innovation and transition in a transparent world.

Aera said nominees are evaluated on professional accomplishments, personal philanthropic efforts and other qualities through a blind review by a panel of judges. There are multiple winners in each category.

Aera Energy employees and teams won the following awards:

Best Energy Workplace – Aera Energy

Executive – Christina Sistrunk, former president and CEO of Aera Energy

Teams/Affinity Groups – Aera Black Employee Network

Ally – Brent Ilott, drilling manager

Individual:

Erin Larner, manager of operations

Jane Myneni, inclusion & diversity and engagement lead

Jessica Leung, facilities engineer

Linda Mohammad, production engineer