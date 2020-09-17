Aera Energy President, CEO honored ahead of retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Aera Energy’s President and CEO Christina Sistrunk was honored on Wednesday ahead of her retirement. The company bid Sistrunk a farewell with a drive-thru parade. They celebrated her contributions to Aera, the oil and gas industry and the community. She was joined by her husband, John Sistrunk and incoming Aera Energy President and CEO Erik Bartsch.

Additionally, Mayor Karen Goh was also in attendance to declare Sept. 16 as Christina Sistrunk Day in Bakersfield.

Sistrunk will officially retire on Oct. 1.