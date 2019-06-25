Aera Energy makes Forbes list

Local business Aera Energy LLC has made its way to a Forbes list this year.

Forbes America’s Best Midsize Employers list for 2019 named Aera Energy the 13th best company to work for in the United States out of a total of 500 companies. The Bakersfield-based company foudned in 1997 is one of the largest oil and gas producers in California.

Area Energy employs 1,100 employees and about 2,800 contractors throught the counties of Kern, Fresno, Monterey, and Ventura. The company is also the second among 32 companies listed in the construction, oil and gas operations, mining and chemical category.

“We are truly humbled and honored Aera was named to Forbes America’s 2019 Best Midsize Employers List,” said Christina Sistrunk, president and chief executive officer of Aera Energy. “Landing so high on the list tells me that we as a company are making a difference. Having the external validation from Forbes feels good, but what makes Aera great is our people who show up and work hard every day to safely and responsibly produce the oil that powers prosperity for California.”

The list of best misdsize employers was based on the results of a series of independent and anonymoous surveys conducted among part-time and full-time with companies employing at least 1,000 but less than 5,000 employees in the United States.

To see the full America’s List of Best Midsize Employers, visit https://www.forbes.com/lists/best-midsize-employers/.