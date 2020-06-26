Advocates for young athletes getting restless as COVID-19 concerns delay return to practice

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It’s around this time of year that we usually see football teams, sans helmets and pads, out on the field going through conditioning drills. Soccer teams too, and athletes in other fall sports. Not this year, though — and some are getting restless.

Youth sports, like so much of society today, is on hold while leagues and governments sort out the challenges and the risks of coming back during a pandemic.

The state has issued guidance for businesses and activities advising them of the limitations that apply to them — guidelines for restaurants, retail establishments, houses of worship and activities such as camps and youth sports.

But critics here say the Kern County Department of Public Health is interpreting those guidelines differently than other counties where youth sports are back, with restrictions.

Two of those critics are Heather Manning — who says it’s time to get high school athletes back on the field — and Tara Carter — who says the same about competitive youth club teams. Both women say teams should be able to return at least for conditioning drills and other non-contact activities.

Jim Critchelow, commissioner of the California Interscholastic Federation’s Central Section — that’s the state’s governing body for prep sports — says decisions about returning to practice are up to individual high school districts.

Manning, who has four kids involved in sports, notes that schools in San Diego County, for example, were cleared to start summer workouts last week as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines, check players’ temperatures, wear face masks and work in small groups.

Manning has started a petition urging county public health, the CIF and the Kern High School District to open up here as well, and more than 1,300 people had signed it as of Wednesday.

“Whether it is band, choir, leadership, golf, these kids crave social interaction,” Manning said. “Also, some of them need that adult support. Some people maybe don’t have a father or mother at home, and they have that teacher or that coach that really inspires them and motivates them that they’ve not been able to (see). Talking to somebody on the phone and zooming with them is different than your day to day check-ins.”

Tara Carter, who has five active teens and pre-teens, says several Southern California counties have interpreted the state’s day camp guidance as relevant to club sports, and she is urging county public health to give the green light as well.

“My issue is the hypocrisy of the county,” Carter said. “They’re not fulfilling their duties. They’re supposed to be backing us up and they’re supposed to be supporting us. They say they’re in our corner, but they’re not fulfilling their end of the duty and I have given them, on a silver platter, the exact package that all these other counties used to open.”

Brynn Carrigan, assistant director of Kern County Public Health, says her agency recognizes the importance of youth sports but says the time is not right.

“We share their passion,” Carrigan said. “We are anxious to get youth sports and other organized sports resumed in Kern County, and when the state gives us the green light we will definitely make our community aware.”

Carter and Manning agree that no one has the health and welfare of their children closer to their hearts than their own families, and those families say play ball. But there’s more at stake than just fun and games. Many Kern County families are eager to get back on the field while they still have a competitive chance against other California counties.

KGET reached out to the KHSD on this issue but had not received a response as of Wednesday afternoon

Will California high schools even have a fall sports season? The CIF has said it will issue a decision on July 20. Among the options — delay all prep sports, even football, until January 2021.