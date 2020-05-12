Adventurous kittens rescued after sneaking aboard county fire engine

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Curiosity got these cats the ride of their young lives.

Two kittens were found lying in a hose bed on top of a Kern County fire engine in Arvin last week, according to firefighters. The crew had already gone on a few calls when they heard noises coming from the top of the engine and made the discovery.

Estimated to be 7 to 10 days old, the kittens are being cared by a local veterinarian and others, and are being fed from a bottle. They will be spayed or neutered when old enough and put up for adoption.

