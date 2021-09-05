Adventist Health workers treated to local favorite La Rosa fruit bars as sign of gratitude

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local favorite treat helped make the day for some Adventist Health workers this weekend.

Adventist Health shared photos of health care workers who were able to take a break Saturday with a La Rosa frozen fruit bar. The frozen treats were given out to workers at Adventist Health hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi.

Courtesy: Adventist Health

Hospital officials say leaders handed out the frozen treats to workers as they performed their duties taking care of the county’s sick — a cool treat of thanks for workers on the front lines of the ongoing pandemic.