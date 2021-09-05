Adventist Health workers treated to local favorite La Rosa fruit bars as sign of gratitude

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local favorite treat helped make the day for some Adventist Health workers this weekend.
Adventist Health shared photos of health care workers who were able to take a break Saturday with a La Rosa frozen fruit bar. The frozen treats were given out to workers at Adventist Health hospitals in Bakersfield, Delano and Tehachapi.
Hospital officials say leaders handed out the frozen treats to workers as they performed their duties taking care of the county’s sick — a cool treat of thanks for workers on the front lines of the ongoing pandemic.