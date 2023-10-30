BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield is offering free child immunizations against preventable diseases throughout the month of November.

Vaccines are free of charge for children under the age of 18 without health insurance, enrolled in Medi-Cal and American Indian or Native Alaskan, according to organizers.

Organizers say immunization cards are required but an appointment is not necessary for children 5 years old and younger.

The immunization spots around Kern County in November are as follows:

Albertson’s- Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 1520 Brundage Ln. (parking lot) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Walmart – Thursday, Nov. 2 at 6225 Colony St. (parking lot) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Food Maxx – Monday, Nov. 6 at 4400 Ming Ave. (parking lot) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Thomas Middle School – Tuesday, Nov. 7 at 20979 Lobos Ct., Lost Hills from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Kern County Dept. of Human Services – Wednesday, Nov. 8 100 East California Ave. (parking lot) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Greenfield Family Resource Center – Monday, Nov. 13 5400 Monitor St. (parking lot) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Adventist Health Bakersfield – Wednesday, Nov. 15 at 2800 Chester Ave. (parking lot at 29th) from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Walmart – Monday, Nov. 20 at 5075 Gosford Rd. (parking lot) from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

La Hacienda Market – Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 315 James St. (parking lot), Shafter from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

New Life Church – Wednesday, Nov. 29 at 4201 Stine Road (parking lot), Bakersfield from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The immunization clinics will close from 11:30 a.m. to noon for lunch and the clinic at Adventist Health Bakersfield on Nov. 15 will close for lunch at 3 to 3:30 p.m.