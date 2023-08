BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is hosting a Wasco Community Back to School Health Fair Wednesday.

The health fair is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at the Adventist Health medical office in Wasco at 2300 7th St., according to organizers.

The event is expected to feature free services, including general immunizations, Point of Care wellness checks, sports and school physicals and oral exams for 5-year-old children.