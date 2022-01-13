Adventist Health to hold nurse hiring event

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health will hold a nurse recruitment event next week for positions in Bakersfield, Tehachapi and Delano.

The event will take place from 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at The Padre Hotel, Adventist Health officials said. It will be outdoors with social distancing protocols followed. Surgical masks will be provided.

Bring a resume, RN license number and proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event. Street parking around the hotel is free; valet parking is $10.

