BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Bakersfield will offer a number of children’s immunization clinics next month.
Vaccines are free to children with no health insurance or enrolled in Medi-Cal, or who are American Indian or Native Alaskan.
Following are the times and locations:
- Jan. 8 — Greenfield Family Resource Center, 5400 Monitor St., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 10 — Kern County Department of Human Services, 100 E. California Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 11 — Walmart, 2601 Fashion Plaza, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 17 — Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave., 1 to 6 p.m.
- Jan. 18 — Adventist Health Bakersfield, 2800 Chester Ave., 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 22 — NOR Riverview Park, 437 Willow Drive, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 23 — Walmart, 401 Central Ave., Wasco, 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Jan. 24 — New Life Church, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.