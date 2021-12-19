Adventist Health to bring mobile programs in McFarland, Arvin this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health is bringing a mobile clinic providing services to people in McFarland and Arvin next week.

Residents can make appointments for behavior health services, child healthcare, EKG, immunizations, sports physicals for student athletes, and women’s health physicals.

The mobile clinic is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20 and Tuesday, Dec. 21 in McFarland at 105 Wiley St. from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Wednesday, Dec. 22 the clinic will be in Arvin at 901 Nectarine Court, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The McFarland mobile clinic will return to 105 Wiley St. on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28.

You can make an appointment by calling 661-637-8777.