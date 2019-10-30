Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley still providing services while on backup power during shutoffs

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley is currently operating on backup power due to the Southern California Edison power shutoffs but community members still have access to emergency care, the hospital said.

Other available services include the medical/surgical inpatient unit, imaging and lab services, the ICU and surgery for emergency cases only. Other services have been rescheduled, according to the hospital.

Phone lines at the Tehachapi medical office is currently down due to landline outages, but the office is still seeing patients that had an appointment today. Other medical offices in California City and Mojave are operating as normal.