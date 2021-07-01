Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley nurse receives DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley Nurse Patrick Dunn was recently honored with a DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.

The award is part of the nonprofit DAISY Foundation’s programs to recognize the efforts nurses perform every day.

“I am extremely proud of Patrick Dunn and his dedication to the sacred work we do each day for our patients and community,” said Administrative Director of Nursing Alida Lorenz. “I am proud to know his dedication does not go unnoticed and will continue to shine in his work.”

The DAISY Foundation, based in Glen Ellen, was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Barnes died at the age of 33 in 1999 from an auto-immune disease. The care Barnes and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired the award.

“When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night,” said Bonnie Barnes, CEO and co-founder of The DAISY Foundation. “Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”